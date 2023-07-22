How did you feel about the content of this article?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping meet in Beijing in 2016 | Photo: EFE/Wu Hong

Canadian police on Friday charged a former Canadian mounted police officer with spying for China and helping Beijing authorities “identify and intimidate” an unidentified person.

The former agent has been identified as William Majcher, 60, from Hong Kong.

“According to the investigation, Majcher allegedly used his knowledge and extensive network of contacts in Canada to obtain intelligence or services to benefit the People’s Republic of China,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

The investigation began in late 2021 and police explained that they consider Majcher “contributed to the Chinese government’s efforts to identify and intimidate an individual outside the purview of Canadian law.”

Majcher, who was arrested by Canadian police, appeared before a judge in Montreal on Friday. It is the first time that an individual has been accused in Canada of foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Majcher’s arrest comes after Canadian media reported for months that Canadian intelligence services (CSIS) had detected campaigns by Chinese authorities to interfere in the country’s general elections, allegedly to benefit the party of current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and harm conservatives.

One of the published reports indicated that the CSIS had known since 2021 that the Chinese authorities were interested in obtaining information about the relatives of Canadian deputy Michael Chong in order to impose “potential sanctions” on them.

The same reports identified a Chinese diplomat in Ottawa, Zhao Wei, in an attempt to locate the deputy’s relatives, who would live in Hong Kong.

In May, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced the expulsion of the Chinese diplomat and declared that Ottawa will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs.