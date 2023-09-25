He had been hailed as “a hero” who fought for Ukrainian independence during World War II, with a standing ovation during Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Parliament in Ottawa last week. But then it emerged that 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka had actually fought in a notorious Nazi unitcausing a wave of controversy and an immediate apology from the President of Parliament, Anthony Rota.

The Canadian politician said he “only learned later” the truth about Hunka’s past having fought against the Soviet Union with the 14th Waffen Division of the SS, “a Nazi military unit whose crimes against humanity during the Holocaust are well documented”, reports the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center association which declared itself “deeply shocked” and “outraged” by the recognition given to Hunka in Parliament.

Other Canadian Jewish associations also expressed their outrage and protest. In issuing his apology, Rota took full responsibility for the invitation to Hunka, who resides in his electoral district, they say neither Zelensky nor Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were aware of. “I want to especially apologize to the Jewish communities in Canada and around the world and accept full responsibility for my actions,” he said.

Trudeau’s office made it known that Rota’s apology was accepted: “This was the right thing to do,” he reports, confirming that he had not been informed of the invitation, like the Ukrainian delegation. The Canadian’s gaffe is particularly serious also because the issue of relations between Ukraine and the Nazis is used by Russia as one of the main justifications for the invasion aimed, as Vladimir Putin has stated several times, at ‘denazifying’ the country, making unfounded accusations of Nazism to the current government in Kiev.

Moscow therefore did not wait a moment to declare the spectacle in the Canadian Parliament “revolting”.: “An entire generation has grown up in Canada not knowing the crimes of fascism and Nazism and we can see Nazism resurrecting everywhere, such as in Ukraine,” said Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

Even harsher was the reaction of the Russian ambassador to Canada, Oleg Stepanov, who stated that the invitation to the elderly Nazi to Parliament was not an accident and accused the Ottawa government of being “the personification of neoliberal fascism”.