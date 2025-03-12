03/12/2025



Updated at 15: 18h.





Canada will announce this Wednesday Retalia tariffs for 29.8 billion Canadian dollars against the United States In response to steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, according to a Canadian official who has asked not to be identified.

The increase in Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports has entered into force on Wednesday, after the expiration of exemptions, tax -free fees and exclusions of previous products, already measure that its campaign to reorganize global commercial standards in favor of the United States charges impulse.

Canada is the largest foreign steel and aluminum supplier to the United States. The escalation of the commercial war between the United States and Canada occurred while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepared to give power this week to his successor, Mark Carney, who won the race for the leadership of the rulers liberals on Sunday.

On Monday, Carney declared that he could not talk to Trump until he lent oath as prime minister. Trump affirmed again in social networks that he wanted Canada “to become our beloved fifty -first state.”