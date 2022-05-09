Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went to Kiev on May 8; trip was not announced in advance

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new military aid to Ukraine, visiting Kiev on Sunday (8.May.2022). The trip was not previously disclosed by any of the countries.

“Today, I am announcing more military assistance, drone cameras, satellite imagery, small arms, ammunition and other support, including funding for mine clearance operations.”, said the Canadian prime minister during the interview with journalists in the Ukrainian capital.

As reported by the government, Trudeau will send about $50 million in military assistance. The Canadian government will also impose sanctions on 40 Russian individuals and 5 entities linked to Moscow.

The prime minister visited the city of Irpin. The region was the hotspot for Russian and Ukrainian troops in March. With the diplomatic proximity between the countries, Trudeau announced the reopening of his embassy in Kiev.

For the UN World Food Program (United Nations), Canada will offer US$ 25 million to maintain global food security and adjust tariffs on Ukrainian imports.



Reproduction/Ukrainian Government Zelensky and Trudeau Talk in Kiev

After discussing war issues, Zelensky and Trudeau attended a virtual meeting with G7 leaders, chaired by German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz.