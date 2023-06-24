Nfter the implosion of the Titan submersible near the Titanic wreck, Canada has announced an investigation. The “circumstances” when using the submersible should be examined, the Canadian traffic safety authority said on Friday. The Titan was delivered to its site near the Titanic wreckage by a Canadian-flagged mother ship, so Canada has jurisdiction over the investigation.

The Traffic Safety Authority is routinely responsible for investigating air, rail, ship and pipeline accidents with the aim of improving traffic safety. However, it does not conduct any criminal or civil law investigations. According to the agency, investigators were sent to St. John’s on the Canadian island of Newfoundland, from where the Titan mother ship “Polar Prince” set sail. They were supposed to collect information there and question witnesses.

The Titan left for the wreck of the Titanic on Sunday with five occupants. After almost two hours, contact with the escort ship broke off. After a four-day search, a diving robot found debris on the seabed at a depth of 3800 meters on Thursday, which was the remains of the Titan. According to the US Coast Guard, the submersible imploded under the enormous water pressure, killing all five occupants.