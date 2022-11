How did you feel about this article?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese dictator Xi Jinping meet in Beijing in August 2016 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Wu Hong

Police in Canada said this Tuesday (22) that it is investigating the possible existence of clandestine Chinese police stations in the country, which it described as “interference” by a foreign power.

For the Canadian Mounted Police, the possible existence of clandestine police stations represents a threat to national security, according to a statement.

The investigation began after the Spanish NGO Safeguard Defenders denounced that the Chinese government operates clandestine police stations in more than 50 countries around the world, including three in the metropolitan area of ​​Toronto, Canada’s largest city.

The Canadian Police explained that, following the release of this information, “it is investigating to determine” whether there has been criminal activity against the Chinese community in the country.

“Our objective is to prevent intimidation, threats and harassment against any community in Canada, as well as any form of harm initiated on behalf of a foreign entity,” said the Mounted Police.

Canadian authorities also requested information from the public about the existence of clandestine police stations or any threats or intimidation related to the activities of these centers.

Safeguard Defenders denounced that although the clandestine police stations supposedly offer Chinese citizens abroad the possibility to carry out a series of bureaucratic procedures, such as the renewal of the driver’s license, these centers are used to pressure and threaten dissidents.

The announcement of the start of the police investigation comes just days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused China of meddling in the country after receiving intelligence reports indicating that Beijing funded at least 11 candidates during the 2019 Canadian general election. .