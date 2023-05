How did you feel about the content of this article?

Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said Canada made the decision “after careful consideration of all the factors at play”. | Photo: EFE/José Méndez

The Canadian government announced on Monday (8) that Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has been declared persona non grata and will be expelled from the country.

A Canadian intelligence service had pointed out in a report in 2021 that China sought information to exert pressure on Canadian Conservative MP of Chinese descent Michael Chong, a critic of the Beijing dictatorship.

“Canada has decided to declare Mr. Zhao Wei. The decision was taken after a careful evaluation of all the factors at play,” Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement.

Last week, the Globe and Mail newspaper published a report with excerpts from the Canadian intelligence report, which pointed out that China sought information about Chong and his family in China to put pressure on him and “make an example of him”. Zhao, who works in Toronto, would be involved in this operation, according to the newspaper.

In 2021, Chong supported a motion (which passed) in the Canadian Parliament to designate Beijing’s persecution of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region as genocide. “We can no longer ignore. We must call it by the right name: a genocide,” Chong declared at the time.

Beijing has not yet commented on the expulsion of the diplomat, but had previously expressed itself to deny that it had sought information to put pressure on Chong.