Canadian Foreign Minister Joly: sanctions will be imposed against Russia due to Navalny's death

Canada intends to impose sanctions against Russia due to the death of Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK established by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents, recognized as an extremist and also undesirable organization and banned in Russia). This was stated by the country's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, reports Reuters.

It is noted that sanctions will be imposed against six Russian officials. These include “high-ranking officials and employees of the prosecutor’s office, judicial authorities and correctional institutions of Russia.”

Due to Navalny’s death in the colony, restrictions against the Russian Federation have already been introduced by the United States, Great Britain and Australia. Russian Ambassador Oleg Stepanov was summoned to the Canadian Foreign Ministry in February and condemned.

Earlier, Canada announced a restriction on the import of Russian diamonds. Minister Joly spoke about the new sanctions on March 1, noting the joint work with international partners in this area.