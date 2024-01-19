The Prime Minister of Quebec, Canada, François Legault, asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau measures to stop the flow of asylum seekers entering your province, noting that they are close to reaching a “critical point.” He expressed his particular concern for Mexican nationals, who, according to him, represent a growing proportion of those seeking authorization to reside there.

In your order, attributed part of the increase to the fact that Mexican citizens can enter Canada from Mexico without needing a visa, turning airports, especially in Toronto and Montreal, into “strains.” Formally, Legault is calling on the prime minister to adjust visa granting policies and seek an “equitable” distribution of asylum seekers across the country, possibly transporting them to other provinces.

In an official letter, Legault expressed his concern and described the situation as unsustainable. In 2022, Quebec received more asylum seekers than the rest of the country combined, according to the document cited by The Canadian Press.

The temporary closure of the unofficial Roxham Road crossing point south of Montreal in 2023 slowed the flow, but Legault noted arrivals have continued to increase at the airports. The number of people arriving on a visitor visa and applying for asylum has also increased significantly.

Asylum seekers exceed 60,000 cases in Quebec, Canada

In the first eleven months of 2023, almost 60,000 new asylum seekers were registered in Quebec, putting “very significant pressure” on services, according to the prime minister. The lack of housing to contain them is accentuating the housing crisis, leading them to overflowing shelters.

Organizations that help applicants can't keep up with demand, and their children are further impacting schools already suffering from teacher and space shortages, Legault said.

Legault expresses concern about the growing proportion of Mexican asylum seekers.

The prime minister reminded Trudeau that those awaiting work permits receive financial assistance from Quebec. In October, 43,200 asylum seekers received CAD$33,000,000 in aid.

In addition, it requires Ottawa to reimburse Quebec for the CAD$470,000,000 spent on receiving applicants in 2021 and 2022, as well as in subsequent years. Legault concluded by emphasizing that the province can no longer receive a disproportionate share of those seeking asylum, calling the situation “an urgent matter of the utmost importance.”