Canada | An inside reporter reveals: Such accusations about the NHL's rape scandal are being read

Canada's rape scandal took another turn.

Canada's the biggest scandal in the history of ice hockey has taken another turn when five Canadian players who were part of the 2018 under-20 national team suspected of rape have been charged.

TSN reporter Rick Westhead published a picture of a document in the messaging service X, where the suspected crimes of the accused players are listed. All five players are accused of sexual violence against the concerned owner (EM).

One of the five players, representing the New Jersey Devils in the NHL by Michael McLeod the document is different from the others. For McLeod it also says the following:

“Did commit sexual assault on EM by being a party to the offense.”

“Party to the offense” loosely translated means that a person is complicit in a crime, for example by watching from the sidelines and not intervening in it. In practice, this means giving assistance.

McLeod, like other players, is accused of sexual assault, but in addition to this, he is accused of the aforementioned matter.

Four of the five players, Cal Foote, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and McLeod puck at the NHL level. Alex Formenton plays in Switzerland.

of the NHL commissioner Gary Bettman commented on the uproar at the NHL's all-star event.

Bettman believes that the four NHL players suspected of sexual crimes will not return to the field this season.

“They are out of action with their teams now and all are restricted free agents after this season. Personally, I think if I were in their position, I would focus on defending myself, assuming charges are filed. I would be surprised if they played while the matter is pending,” Bettman commented in connection with the league's all-star game on the NHL website.