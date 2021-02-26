Today, Friday, the Canadian authorities announced that they have approved the use of the “Oxford-AstraZeneca” vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

This is the third vaccine Canada has permitted use after the “Pfizer-Biontech” and “Moderna” vaccines.

“Great news! Health Canada (the country’s health regulatory body) has approved the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Pablo Rodriguez, head of the ruling party’s bloc in the House of Representatives, wrote on Twitter.

The government has requested 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to press reports.

As of Friday, Canada has reported more than 858,000 cases of the Coronavirus that causes Covid-19, including 21,865 deaths.

In total, Canada has ordered or has booked more than 400 million doses of vaccines from seven suppliers for its 38 million population.