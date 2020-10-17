The ongoing tension in China and Canada now seems to deepen. On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his country would continue to fight against China’s human rights abuses. A few days ago, the Chinese ambassador warned the Trudeau government to bear the brunt of speaking on the Hong Kong and Xinjiang case. China and Canada are already under stress over the Huawei episode.PM Trudeau said that we will stand firmly in support of human rights. Whether it is to talk about the troubles of the Uygur community, or about the worrisome situation of Hong Kong, or about the forced diplomacy of China. Trudeau said Canada stands with its partners around the world and the US, Australia, UK, European countries, which are concerned about human rights violations.

China’s ambassador to Canada had warned the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he should not flee and give shelter to those who came here because of the national security law implemented in Hong Kong. This law, implemented in Hong Kong by China, has been severely criticized. Ambassador Kong Piu has called pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong a violent criminal and said that if Canada gives him asylum, it will be seen as an interference in China’s internal affairs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau terminated his extradition treaty with Hong Kong a few days earlier. In addition, Canada also banned the export of military equipment to Hong Kong. Canada has taken this step after implementing the disputed National Security Law of China over Hong Kong.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said after the Canadian decisions that China strongly condemns this and has the right to respond further in the matter. Canada will be responsible for whatever the consequences. He said that trying to put any kind of pressure on China will never succeed.

In 2018, when Canada arrested Meng Wangzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese company Huawei. Since then diplomatic relations between the two countries had deteriorated. Canada later extradited Meng to the US. Which China reacted sharply to. Meng is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei and is also the vice chairman of the company’s board of directors. He was detained in Vancouver in December 2018 on charges of US bank fraud. He is also accused of misleading investment bank HSBC Holdings over his company’s deal with the Iranian government.

Huawei is one of China’s leading companies and the company is on target amid continued tensions with the US. The US has already restricted Huawei’s participation in its telecommunications network and technology. The US says that China can spy on Huawei by leveraging Huawei’s involvement in 5G technology.