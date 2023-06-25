Debris from the submersible was found 500 meters from the Titanic; all passengers died

O Canadian Transport Safety Board (TSB) said it will conduct an investigation into the implosion of the Titan tourist submarine. According to the Canadian agency, a team of investigators is traveling to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador to collect information, conduct interviews and evaluate the case. Here’s the full of the press release (153 KB).

The TSB said it would help with the investigation because Titan’s surface support vessel, the Polar Prince, was flying a Canadian flag.

The US Coast Guard confirmed that all passengers on the Titan died after wreckage from the submarine was found by a remotely operated vehicle. The remains were located at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean about 500 meters from the Titanic.

The Titan lost contact and disappeared after 1 hour and 45 minutes of descent for an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic, which sank in the early 20th century.

REMEMBER THE CASE

The tourist submarine carrying 5 passengers on an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic disappeared on June 18, when it lost contact with the Boston Coast Guard (USA). The wreck is about 600 km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The submersible, made of carbon fiber and titanium and weighing more than 10 tons, was equipped to provide up to 96 hours of oxygen.

read more:

WHO WERE THE CREW

Among the passengers on the submarine were:

Hamish Harding – 58-year-old British billionaire. In 2022, was part of the Blue Origin space flight that broke the world record for the fastest circumnavigation of the globe by the 2 poles

– 58-year-old British billionaire. In 2022, Shahzada Dawood – 48-year-old Pakistani man who is part of one of the richest families in Pakistan, which controls the conglomerate Dawood Hercules Corporation Limitedaccompanied by his son;

– 48-year-old Pakistani man who is part of one of the richest families in Pakistan, which controls the conglomerate Dawood Hercules Corporation Limitedaccompanied by his son; Sulaiman Dawood – 19-year-old son of Dawood;

– 19-year-old son of Dawood; Paul-Henry Nargeolet – 77-year-old former commander of the French Navy and the greatest Titanic scholar. He is the captain of the vessel on the current expedition;

– 77-year-old former commander of the French Navy and the greatest Titanic scholar. He is the captain of the vessel on the current expedition; stockton rush – Company Founder and CEO of OceanGate.

THE SHIPMENT

The expedition offered by OceanGate costs US$ 250,000 (R$ 1.19 million at current prices) per guest, lasting 8 days. Each vessel has capacity for 5 people.

The submersible Titan takes about 8 hours to reach the depth (3,800 meters) where the wreckage of the Titanic is.

reporting from the program sunday morning from US broadcaster CBScarried out in November 2022, said that the submarine is controlled by a Logitech video game controller that costs around R$ 319.99.

TITANIC: SHIPWRECK A BOXBOX SUCCESS

The Titanic was a British passenger liner that sank in the Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912 after colliding with an iceberg. She was managed by the company White Star Line, built by the shipyards of Harland and Wolff, in Belfast (Northern Ireland), and was considered one of the largest and most luxurious ships ever built at the time.

The ship departed from Southampton (England), on its maiden voyage to New York (USA), with about 2,200 passengers on board. However, on the night of April 14, the Titanic collided with an iceberg en route and began to sink.

Despite efforts to save the ship, such as trying to put passengers in lifeboats, the Titanic sank in less than 3 hours. About 1,500 people died in the disaster, including passengers and crew.

In 1997, the drama and romance film “Titanic”directed by James Cameron and based on the shipwreck of the same name.

The film’s plot revolves around the romance between Rose (played by Kate Winslet) and Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), 2 young people from different social classes who meet during the maiden voyage of the ship.

The film Titanic was a huge success at the box office, grossing around $2.225 billion and receiving 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Score.