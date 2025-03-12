The Canada government announced on Wednesday RCommercial Epreams against the United States After the administration of President Donald Trump put 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Canada will impose from Thursday 25% tariffs at 29.8 billion Canadian dollars (20.7 billion US dollars or 19,000 million euros) of products from the United States, The finance ministers, Dominic Leblanc announced; Exteriors, Mélanie Joly, and Industry, Francois-Philippe Champagne.

At midnight on Tuesday, The United States began applying tariffs to steel and aluminum imports from all over the world, Gravels that add to others that the US government began last week to Canadian products excluded from the T-MEC treaty.

Leblanc pointed out at a press conference that Canadian reprisals will be applied to $ 12.6 billion of the United States steel. Retaliation taxes will also affect another 14.2 billion Canadian dollars of products such as Tools, computers, sports equipment and iron print products.

The New tariffs They add to those that Canada is already applying from the beginning of March to another 30,000 million Canadian dollars of American imports, from alcoholic beverages to orange juice or appliances. In total, at this time Canada is taxing with 25% tariffs about 60,000 million Canadian dollars of American imports.

“This is going to be a daily struggle”

Leblanc also made it clear that the Canadian government “can impose” more tariffs in response to the actions of the Trump administration. “Our government will continue working tirelessly for convince the Trump administration to totally abandon these tariffs They are absolutely unjustified, “Leblanc added.

For its part, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said that “This is going to be a daily struggle” And he warned that during the Summit of Ministers of the G7 that begins this Wednesday in the Canadian town of Charlevoix, he will propose the commercial war in each conversation he has with Trump’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

“In all meetings, I will present the topic of tariffs to coordinate our response with Europeans and to put pressure on Americans. This is much more than economy. It is a matter of the future of our country. Canadian sovereignty and identity are not negotiable, “he added.