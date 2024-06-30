Monterrey Mexico.- With a 0-0 draw against Chile, the Canadian National Team achieved a historic pass to the Quarterfinals in its debut tournament in the Copa América.

The Canadian team, led by Jesse Marsch, becomes the first Concacaf team to reach the Quarterfinals in this tournament, by qualifying as second in Group A. The maple leaf team obtained 4 points in the sector led by Argentina with 9 units.

For its part, the Chilean team led by Ricardo Gareca had a disastrous Copa América, winning only 2 points out of 9 possible and leaving without scoring a goal.