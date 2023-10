The Prime Ministers of Canada and India, Justin Trudeau and Narendra Modi, during the G20 summit | Photo: EFE/EPA/MEA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India on Friday (20) of violating international law by unilaterally revoking the immunity of 41 Canadian diplomats, stating that the measure “should be of great concern to all countries of the world”.

“It is a violation of the Vienna Convention. They (India) have decided to violate a fundamental principle of international law and diplomacy. This is something that should be of great concern to all countries in the world,” he told a press conference.

Trudeau insisted that the withdrawal of diplomatic immunity, in retaliation for Canadian allegations implicating the Indian government in the murder of a political dissident in Canada, has far-reaching consequences for the diplomatic world and will affect millions of people.

This Thursday (19), Canada announced that India had withdrawn the immunity of 41 of the 62 Canadian diplomats in the country and called the measure illegal.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said she had decided that diplomats and their families should leave India immediately after losing immunity.

Joly further stated that Ottawa would not retaliate in a similar way and that now, more than ever, it was important to maintain diplomatic activity.

The Indian move escalates the dispute that began on September 18, when Trudeau accused Indian authorities of the murder, in Canada, of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a separatist leader of the Sikh community, who had received Canadian citizenship in 2007.

Singh Nijjar was shot by unknown gunmen in the parking lot of a Sikh temple and was charged with terrorism by Indian authorities for advocating the creation of a separate country, Khalistan, for the Sikh minority in the state of Punjab.

About 1.8 million people of Indian origin live in Canada, of which about 770,000 are Sikhs.