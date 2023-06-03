Canada | About 10,000 evacuated from wildfires in Quebec

Canada is having one of the worst starts to wildfire season ever. Fires are raging in almost all provinces and tens of thousands have had to be evacuated since April.

About 10,000 people had to be evacuated on Friday due to wildfires in the city of Sept-Îles, in the province of Quebec. The news agencies AFP and Reuters reported on the matter, among others.

The mayor of the city Steve Beaupré declared a local state of emergency for the city and issued an evacuation order due to the fast-moving fires. According to the local administration, the number of evacuees corresponds to about a third of the city’s residents.

Residents were told to leave their homes by 4 pm local time in the morning, i.e. by 11 pm Finnish time.

On different sides More than 210 wildfires burned in Canada on Friday evening Finnish time. The fires have burned an area of ​​more than 2.7 million hectares this year.

Reuters reports that the federal emergency preparedness minister Bill Blair’s according to the burned area corresponds to five million football fields. The amount is ten times greater than the area usually burned in Canada by early June.

According to Blair, the fires are affecting the Northwest Territories and the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Before Friday’s evacuation order, a total of 29,000 people in Canada had to be evacuated due to the fires.