The police did not reveal the identity of the accused due to his young age, as stipulated by Canadian law, and no details about the case were published.

The police said in a statement that they are monitoring “a trend of violent extremism and the use of the Internet for terrorist activities, which raises concerns.”

Global News reported that explosives experts went to the site where the arrest took place on Friday.

In a post on the X platform, the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs, which represents Jewish organizations in Canada, thanked the Canadian authorities “for being able to thwart the threat and leave no one harmed.”

The war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has had repercussions in Canada, where Jewish schools have been shot at and other institutions firebombed in recent weeks.