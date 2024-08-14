Canada | A worker was killed by polar bears in Canada

Canada|The last polar bear attack that killed a human happened last year in Alaska.

A logistics company worker was killed in a polar bear attack in Canada last week.

The incident happened in a sparsely populated area in the territory of Nunavut. The worker was attacked by two polar bears. Another of the polar bears was euthanized after the incident.

The deceased employee worked for Nasittuq Corporation, which maintains a radar system related to North American air defense in the region. The company has not said in more detail the circumstances under which the employee died.

The incident has been reported by, among other things CBC News, The New York Times and BBC.

Polar bears attacks are rare. However, this is already the second time that a polar bear has killed a person within a couple of years.

The previous incident happened last year, when a polar bear killed a one-year-old child and its mother in Alaska. Then a Canadian NGO Polar Bears International reported that between 1870 and 2014, polar bear attacks had caused the death of 20 people.