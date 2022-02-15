At least four have died and 15 are missing in the shipwreck of a Spanish fishing boat off the Canadian island of Newfoundland: the news agencies Afp, Efe and Europa Press report, citing authorities of the Iberian country.

“Bad news is arriving from the other side of the Atlantic, it has been reported that there are dead and missing,” Vice Premier Yolanda Díaz wrote on Twitter. Three people were rescued alive, the Spanish government said.

The deputy government delegate in Galicia, the region of origin of several of the sailors involved in the shipwreck, had previously explained to Iberian media that two lifeboats of the fishing boat had been found empty, while on a third there were three survivors. In the morning, searches for a fourth lifeboat remained active.