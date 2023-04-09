York Police said in a statement that the incident took place in the town of Markham, while the suspect, Sharan Karunakaran, 28, was arrested in Toronto.

Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng denounced the incident as a hate crime, saying it had no place in Canadian society.

“This violence and Islamophobia has no place in our societies,” added the minister, who is a member of Parliament for the region.

According to local reports, a person came to the mosque in the town, 30 km north of Toronto, on Thursday, apparently tore up a Quran and shouted at worshipers.

Police said they charged the suspect with threat, assault with a weapon and dangerous driving, and he is expected to appear at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Newmarket on Tuesday.