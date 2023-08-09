Katrina O’Neil’s story is told in a new documentary that came out at the end of July.

Canadian Katrina O’Neil suffered a heart attack in 2016 while playing baseball.

When he woke up from the coma three weeks later, he had forgotten the last 13 years of his life.

O’Neil’s story is told in a documentary released at the end of July Losing Yourselfof which, among other things, CBS and The Toronto Star made news. The documentary is Canadian of Robert Gow handwriting.

In an interview with The Toronto Start, O’Neil recounts the events of seven years ago. When he woke up from the hospital bed, he felt confused and felt like he had just woken up from a nightmare.

Instinctively, O’Neil began calling his own mother home. To the woman’s shock, she was told that instead of her mother, her own children are there in the hospital, who would like to see their mother.

There was quite a bit of confusion, because at the time of the events, 29-year-old O’Neil thought he was a teenager when he woke up. She had no memories of the past ten years, and O’Neil didn’t know she was the mother of three children.

“I said, oh, the children. At that moment, I thought I couldn’t even have children,” O’Neil recalled to The Toronto Star.

Gradually the real side of things began to emerge. O’Neil was told that his amnesia was due to a brain injury and lack of oxygen caused by sudden cardiac arrest.

Although it has been seven years since the incident, the injury still affects O’Neil’s life. His memory never recovered, but he has to rebuild the connection with his children, whose birth he did not remember.

The children were 10, 7 and 1 years old at the time of the event.

O’Neil family members took care of the children until the mother was able to take charge of the children again.

“I know this has been heartbreaking for the children, but they understand. I can’t be the same person I was before the accident. We have a wonderful relationship, but it’s not the same as it would have been without the accident,” O’Neil, now 36, tells The Toronto Star.