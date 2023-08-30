In addition to Canada, the man’s possible crimes are being investigated in Great Britain, the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.

From the age of 57 an exceptionally extensive police investigation is underway on the Canadian man. He is suspected of having sold and delivered a toxic chemical to people who later killed themselves, news reports include BBC, The Guardian, CBS and Sky News.

A Torontonian Kenneth Law was arrested in May in Canada on suspicion of assisting two people to commit suicide.

Last week, the British authorities also announced that they were investigating Law’s possible crimes. According to the authorities, Law would have delivered the toxic chemical to more than 270 people living in Britain, 88 of whom have died.

On Tuesday, 12 new charges were brought against Law in Canada. Again, it’s about people who are suspected of killing themselves with substances provided by Law. The victims were said to be between 16 and 36 years old.

Assisting suicide is illegal in Canada and carries a penalty of 14 years in prison.

See also Fateful battle for Cherson? Putin's occupiers are already withdrawing administration from Cherson Kenneth Law has reportedly created a career as a chef, among other things.

Canada’s the police suspect that Law ran several websites through which he delivered the substance to different parts of the world. Law is suspected of having delivered 1,200 packages of the lethal substance in large quantities to 40 countries.

Currently, Law’s possible crimes are being investigated not only in Canada and Great Britain, but also in Australia, Italy, New Zealand and the United States.

On Tuesday, the police urged people to pay special attention to payments or packages with any of the following names: Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/escMode and ICemac.

“If you or someone you know has spoken to Kenneth Law about self-harm or noticed payments and transactions involving one of these companies, please contact us,” Canadian police said.