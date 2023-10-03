Canada | A bear mauled two people to death – this is how hikers are instructed to protect themselves from attacks

According to the expert, bear attacks are rare. The authorities have listed many ways to avoid them.

On Friday A bear attack in Canada’s Banff National Park has raised concerns among people hiking in the area.

The authority managing the parks announced on Sunday that two people had been found dead in the park after a grizzly bear attack.

Read more: A bear killed two hikers in a national park

According to the Canadian broadcasting company CBC, it was a couple with a lot of experience in camping. A relative of the dead couple told CBC that the couple’s dog was also killed in the attack, reports BBC.

Spent the weekend in Banff National Park Laura Mazzoli found out about the bear attack from a Facebook group for hikers.

“Yes, it worried me a bit, because I don’t have bear spray”, Mazzolli said in a message.

Bear spray is a large animal repellant spray that can be purchased at Canadian camping supply stores.

The spray was developed at the University of Montana in the United States in the mid-1980s. It contains capsaicin, which is a chemical compound found in hot chili peppers. Capsaicin causes a burning sensation in both humans and bears.

However, the effect is only temporary, and the bears are said to recover from the spray in a few hours.

Despite its name, bear spray is marketed to repel all large animals. Parks Canada’s governing body instructions too hikers to always carry bear spray with them.

“Make sure spray is readily available and you know how to use it before you hit the trails,” Parks Canada’s on the website let’s tell.

Laura Mazzolli from Germany is on a fall semester-long study visit in Vancouver, from where she left to spend the weekend in Banff National Park.

For websites 11 items are listed that deal with encounters with wild animals living in the park, such as bears.

The website advises not to hike alone and groups are advised to stay together throughout the journey.

“If you notice signs of wild animals, make noise, walk in a close group, stay calm and leave the area,” the instructions say.

According to a relative interviewed by CBC, the couple that was attacked by a bear knew the instructions exactly and carried bear spray with them.

Also Mazzolli had read about the spray beforehand. However, he said that he was happy with the weekend hikes, because the attack had taken place in the evening in a remote area in the Red Deer River valley.

Mazzolli himself hiked mostly during the day and preferred busier paths.

Parks Canada’s website also advises hikers to hike between breakfast and dinner, as many animals are active early in the morning or after dusk.

CBC’s interviewed by the expert by Kim Titchener hikers should have no reason to worry, as bear attacks are rare.

Biologist Jay Honeyman told the CBC that the reason for Friday’s attack could be found in the season. Right now, Canadian bears are stocking up for the winter and are very territorial when it comes to their food.

The bear that killed two people was tracked down and euthanized due to its aggressive behavior.

of Banff The national park is located in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta and is one of Canada’s most popular tourist destinations. More than four million tourists visit the area every year.