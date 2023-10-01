Canada | A bear killed two hikers in a national park

A grizzly bear that behaved aggressively was tracked down and euthanized.

Grizzly bear killed two people in Alberta, Canada, the news agency reported, among other things Reuters and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation CBC.

The attack took place in Banff National Park in the Rocky Mountains, one of Canada’s most popular tourist destinations.

According to the authority managing the parks, information about the attack came late Friday evening via a GPS device. Due to challenging weather conditions, the rescue team was unable to use a helicopter and instead traveled to the Red Deer River Valley by land.

The team arrived there on Saturday morning night, when they found the bodies of two people.

A bear that behaved aggressively was tracked down and euthanized so that it would not pose a danger to other people.

The area is closed to hikers for the time being.

Reuters more than four million tourists visit Banff National Park every year. Both black and grizzly bears live in the area.

Grizzly bears live in Alaska and other northwestern parts of North America. They are larger than their European cousins, brown bears.

Banff National Park was in the headlines in early August, when the gondola lift to Sulfur Mountain ran out of power and hundreds of tourists had to spend the night on the mountain.