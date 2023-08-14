Canada | A 38-year-old man was shot in the face at a bus stop in Canada

Acts of violence against unknown people have become a topic of conversation in Canada.

38 years old a man was shot in the face in Surrey, Canada, on Saturday afternoon, reported, among other things CTV News.

The man was at the bus stop when he ran into an unknown man on a bicycle.

According to the release of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the men exchanged a few words with each other, after which the man on the bike shot the other in the face.

“Fortunately, the victim was immediately transported to the hospital, and he did not have life-threatening injuries,” the press release said.

The police have said that the suspect is a 20-year-old man with dirty hair and a blond beard. The man had a bag full of empty cans with him.

Surrey is located in British Columbia near Vancouver.

To strangers acts of violence against people have become a topic of conversation in Canada over the past year.

National Post according to the article, alien attacks used to be a foreign concept in Canadian newspapers, but in recent months, attacks on strangers have become a near-crisis. The news was published in January 2023.

Vancouver is awesome -magazine, the situation in Vancouver was described in worrying terms at the end of 2022.

“People are terrified,” the judge from Vancouver Ellen Gordon said while reading the sentence for the man who attacked the stranger in December 2022.

The man had assaulted an unknown person with a metal pipe and was imprisoned for his act.