An investigation carried out in the province of British Columbia, in western Canada, revealed on Tuesday, January 25, the discovery of 93 possible unidentified graves near the residential school of the Saint Joseph Mission, a former boarding school for indigenous minors. . The finding adds to multiple similar discoveries in recent months.

During a press conference on Tuesday, January 25, Canadian Tribal Chief Willie Sellars, a member of the Williams Lake First Nation clan, revealed the preliminary findings of his investigation on land near the former Saint Joseph Mission Residential School and the Onward ranch, carried out in an area of ​​14 of the 470 hectares that have been identified as areas of interest.

Sellars explained that 93 potential graves were found, located near a cemetery and within the grounds of said Catholic school, which operated from 1891 to 1981.

Whitney Spearing, who is leading the investigation, said during the press conference that the finding is “consistent with a human burial” and, according to Canadian media, the 93 graves were identified with ground-penetrating radar, along with light detection sensors. and air and ground range.

To Spearing, some graves may be connected to a known historic cemetery, but 50 appear to have no association with this location.

An investigation that has taken them “to the darkest corners of human behavior”

For Willie Sellars, the findings of the graves are part of an “awakening” for indigenous peoples about the traumas that are still latent in the residential school system in Canada.

“This awakening in the indigenous territory has allowed us to start the healing process,” said the tribal chief, quoted by the CBC network. However, the man is also aware that the remains of many of the minors who died in that boarding school may never be recovered. “Their bodies were thrown into the river, abandoned in the depths of lakes, thrown as garbage in incinerators (…) For these children there will be no tombstone, no unmarked grave, no small bone fragment, to be forensically analyzed”, he added.

Many Canadian Indians from the Williams Lake First Nation clan were forced to attend Saint Joseph’s Mission residential school.

In the investigation that is being carried out, information has been revealed about abuses committed against inmate minors, such as torture, kidnapping, forced isolation and extreme conditions, as well as “horrible living conditions, such as the consumption of rotten food, fire danger, overcrowding and disease,” Sellars said.

According to the CBC, there were reports of children going missing from school or dying there, but those stories were “intentionally hidden” through record destruction and cover-ups by governments, church authorities and police.

Sellars indicated that all of them misled the public opinion about what was happening in the boarding school and that the minors had reported the conditions of the school to the authorities, but no action was taken.

At the end of the 19th century, the Canadian authorities imposed a system of school residences for indigenous people with the aim of eliminating the aboriginal culture of Canada.

Between 1830 and 1997, more than 130 residential schools operated throughout the country and it is estimated that more than 150,000 indigenous minors were forcibly sent to these institutions controlled by religious orders.

Figures from Canada’s National Center for Truth and Reconciliation show that around 4,100 children died in schools, according to death records, but the true total is likely much higher.

This “awakening”, cited by Sellars, has led Canadian society to discover several similar graves in many boarding schools in the country. The findings have sparked protests and complaints from civil society, to the point that the Canadian Catholic Church publicly apologized.

With EFE and local media