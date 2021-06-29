34 would be the victims of the terrible heat wave that hit Canada and in particular Vancouver. According to reports from the police on Twitter, the agents responded yesterday to 15 calls for sudden death and today the alarms are already 19 and mainly concern the elderly. Although investigations are underway, the police believe that heat was a determining factor in most of the deaths: hence the appeal to check their families, the elderly and neighbors “since the high temperatures and poor air quality continue to envelop the region “.



