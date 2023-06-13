Pirro returns to Montreal 2019

Five absolute titles and six class victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and two Italian Tourism titles, and yet Emanuele Pyrrhus he is remembered, especially by the younger Ferrari fans, for being the race steward who denied Sebastian the victory Vettel in the controversial 2019 Canadian Grand Prix.

On that occasion, the German led the race from start to finish, but was penalized by five seconds for having cornered Lewis Hamilton as he returned after a slight excursion off the track in the downhill chicane of the first sector. “I had grass on my wheels, I had to go wide, they are stealing our victory“, the four-times world champion commented hotly on the radio teamwhich was even more blatant in parc fermé, exchanging the signs indicating the first and second position between him and Hamilton.

Pyrrhic words

If the relationship between Pirro and Vettel was then mended, the one between the Roman and the fans was decidedly not: “Vettel’s penalty in Canada in 2019 was the most difficult decision as a race commissioner. I too would have liked Sebastian to win, but when there is a penalty it must be whistled. Even today I receive poisons for that affair“, he said in an interview with The print.

Pilots, what quality

Pirro closed with a reflection deriving from the last Monaco Grand Prix, where the drivers drove on eggshells (some with finished tyres) in the rain on slick tyres. Only Lance Stroll and Kevin Magnussen (but the latter with slicks under the downpour) have paid the price, a sign that the average quality is very high: “At the last Monte-Carlo I noticed how strong the riders are. In the rain they pushed a lot and made little mistakes. Then, of course, the champions make the difference, but having a winning car allows you to give your best. Verstappen is never wrong because he drives with a calmness that you struggle to have when you’re in trouble. I’m sorry for Ferrari and for Leclerc, who can’t show how good he is“.