Among them, be in Canada for at least 1095 days (3 years) in a 4-year period before applying.
Upon your request, you must show your knowledge in one of Canada’s two official languages (English or French). In addition, you will need to do a citizenship test.
This last It is a written test of 20 questions, which must be answered within 30 minutes. To pass the person must answer at least 15 of them correctly.
If you fail to pass this exam on your first attempt and meet the other requirements, you will be able to reschedule your test within 1-2 months. If you do not pass the second, you may have to go to a hearing with a citizenship officer.
Main topics
1. Canadian culture.
2. The rights, freedoms and duties of Canadian citizens.
3. The monarchy.
4. The Canadian political system.
5. Branches of the Canadian government.
6. Participate in Canadian society.
7. Canadian history.
8. Canadian geography (both political and physical).
9. Canadian symbols.
10 questions that will help you
1. In what year was Canadian citizenship “created”?
Answer: 1947.
two. In the 1960s, Quebec experienced an era of rapid change. How is this called?
Answer: The silent revolution.
3. The Canadian motto and coat of arms is “A Mari Usque Ad Mare.” This means:
Answer: from sea to sea.
4. What is the highest honor a Canadian can receive?
Answer: The Victory Cross.
5. Who was the first responsible government leader in Canada in 1849?
Answer: Sir Louis-Hippolyte La Fontaine.
6. About how many Canadians served in World War I?
Answer: More than 600,000.
7. What does it mean to say that Canada is a constitutional monarchy?
Answer: The Head of State of Canada is a hereditary sovereign (queen or king) who reigns in accordance with the Constitution.
8. Which region of Canada is known as the “Land of the Midnight Sun”?
Answer: Northern Territories.
9. In the Canadian judicial system, what does “presumption of innocence” mean?
Answer: Everyone is innocent until proven guilty.
10. What are the three main types of industry in Canada?
Answer: Natural resources, manufacturing and services.
