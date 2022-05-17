Among them, be in Canada for at least 1095 days (3 years) in a 4-year period before applying.

Upon your request, you must show your knowledge in one of Canada’s two official languages (English or French). In addition, you will need to do a citizenship test.

This last It is a written test of 20 questions, which must be answered within 30 minutes. To pass the person must answer at least 15 of them correctly.