The initiative of electoral reform promoted by the federal government It is a risk to the country’s democratic system, so it should not be approved in the Union Congress, Senator Gustavo Madero and Federal Deputy Ildefonso Guajardo alerted yesterday at Canaco Monterrey.

In a dialogue with members of the chamber, where Madero was present and Guajardo participated remotely, both considered that the proposal of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador should not transit.

Guajardo mentioned that the initiative, although it has positive aspects, is mainly done to divide the Opposition.

“I think it is clear to them that there is no way for the Executive reform to pass,” he explained, “it is an attempt to bring us to the table so that they put the things that they would like to change, in exchange for them endorsing constitutional modifications, it seems to me that you shouldn’t fall at all.”

He stressed that there are many things that could be improved for a new reform, but this must be carried out after the 2024 elections.

Madero explained that the reform It’s like a “poisoned apple.”

“It has the flavor, color and smell of tasty fruit, but it brings poison inside,” he warned, “the poison that is seeking to cut off the referee, dismantle autonomy.

“The cost of INEthe salaries of the Directors, the elevated prerogatives of the parties and with that clear speech that buys and obtains majority support”.