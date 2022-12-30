As soon as it was announced that in Guamúchil the vervain would be installedthe National Chamber of Commerce of Évorachaired by Carlos Alonso Orduño, expressed his discontent because the municipal authorities allowed the little stalls will be set up in the Pedro Infante square, when the Canaco had already requested that this tradition be moved to Ferrocarril avenue.

Almost a month after the festival was installed, the Canaco held a meeting with the mayor Armando Camacho Aguilar, whom he They proposed to hold a festival in which the two organizations of Fiestas and Verbenas participateas well as informal tradea sign that the formal trade does not give up its intention to change the way in which the festival has been made until this year, something that, they say, generates losses.

Until yesterday they had not raised such a situation with the festival holders, but the intention is going strong, so they will meet shortly in search of reaching a common agreement.