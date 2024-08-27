Ciudad Juarez.- In order to analyze the problems arising from the Judicial Reform, members of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra) in Ciudad Juárez met with David Cesar Aranda González, magistrate of the first collegiate court of the seventeenth circuit, and Claudia López López, seventh district judge in the state of Chihuahua.

“These are dialogues to express our opinion regarding this reform (…) The invitation in this case is from Canacintra, and it is to dispel concerns, express opinions: benefits or risks that may exist regarding the reform,” said López López, adding that it is important to analyze everything related to the election of judges through popular vote.

The members of Canacintra gathered in the hall of the building, located in the Pronaf Zone, to listen to what both the magistrate and the judge had to say about the reform, whose ruling was approved yesterday in general terms, amidst the recent nationwide protests by the workers of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (PJF).