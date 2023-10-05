Mexico City, Oct 4 (EFE).- The National Chamber of Cargo Transportation (Canacar) of Mexico indicated this Wednesday that the review and security controls implemented last week by the Government of the state of Texas, United States, have slowed the progress of some 15,000 export trucks, which transport merchandise with a value of 1.5 billion dollars.

Mexican businessmen indicated that the problem is not customs that they diverted personnel to process migrants for two weeks, but the central problem is the slow reviews of the Texas Department of Public Safety that keep loads crossing at too slow a pace.

This Wednesday, through a statement, Canacar expressed a “deep concern” due to the effects that have been generated both Mexico-United States bilateral trade like this sector, in particular “due to the decision of the Government of the state of Texas to impose reviews on the units that cross the different border bridges that divide Ciudad Juárez with El Paso.”

The Chamber noted that the measure “has generated a crisis that has resulted in closures, detours, increases in crossing times and significant reductions in export volumes” of different products from Mexico to the United States.

To date, Canacar said it has a record of “a lag in the number of exports per 15,000 loads” and the value of the merchandise that is retained by this contingency is “more than 1.5 billion dollars.”

In the statement, the chamber reiterated the request to Texas Governmentthrough different means, “to streamline the commercial exchanges that are registered daily in this region and that represent one of the greatest strengths of the relationship between both countries.

The Canacar considered that this type of barriers, promoted by the Government of Texas “do not correspond to the spirit of collaboration and vision of the future embodied in the framework of the T-MEC.”

In addition, he said, “they have a direct impact on the economy of both countries, affecting supply chains, compromising trade flows in the region and putting tens of thousands of jobs at risk on both sides of the border.”

According to estimates, some 3,500 loads they pass daily Mexico to the United Statess through Ciudad Juárez, but in recent days only about 1,600 have crossed. Border warehouses are saturated and products, many of which are perishable, stagnate.