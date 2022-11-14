Morelia, Michoacán.- It has been officially announced that alcohol will not be sold during the Caña Fest festivities to visitors, the City Council of Morelia has made the decision to maintain the Guadalupana festivities as a 100% family celebration.

“There will be no sale of alcohol inside the space, it is what has been agreed with the organizations. There will be permanent cells and there has already been a meeting with all the areas”reported the secretary of the Morelia City Council, Yankel Benítez Silva.

Caña Fest 2022 will start on November 19 and end on December 12day in which the Virgin of Guadalupe is celebrated throughout Mexico.

There will be about 800 merchants who will be placed in the traditional fair, on the lateral street of the San Diego Causeway and Plaza Moreloswhere you can consume the traditional sugar canes, gorditas de nata, cooked or roasted peanuts, bread and Mexican snacks.

The traditional table football and mechanical games will also be present so people can go have fun during the 23 days that the Caña Fest lasts.

During the Guadalupe celebration all pilgrims who come from the interior of the state are also received from Michoacan to visit the Virgin of Guadalupe in its sanctuary, who often arrive accompanied by music bands or mariachis to give thanks for the blessings received during the year.

In the days closest to December 12, you begin to see other people who come to pay their billsthey are normally seen walking barefoot and others walk the Calzada Fray Antonio de San Miguel on their kneesbetter known as San Diego.

