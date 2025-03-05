The quality of men’s semen is associated with their longevity. It is shown by a study in about 80,000 men monitored for 50 years on average that is published in the magazine ‘Human reproduction‘

The investigation discovered that men with a total number of mobile sperm (sperm that can move or “swim”) of more than 120 million had a life expectancy of two or three years greater than those with a total mobile sperm count of between 0 and 5 million.

Research, coordinated from the Copenhagen University Hospital – Rigshospitalet (Denmark), evaluated the quality of semen between 1965 and 2015 of 78,284 men with declared couple infertility. This means, explains Lærke Priskorn, principal work researcher, that the quality of semen between men varied from very good to those without sperm.

Although there were studies that had suggested that male infertility And the lower quality of semen could be associated with mortality, says Priskorn, “we wanted to prove the hypothesis and, at the same time, obtain an absolute estimate of how much predicts the quality of semen the life expectancy of a man.”









Thus, when calculating the life expectancy of men based on the quality of their semen, he adds, «we discover that those with the highest quality semen had a life expectancy greater than two or three more years, on average, than men with the worst quality of semen. The lower the quality of semen, the lower the life expectancy. This association was not explained by any disease in the ten years prior to the evaluation of semen quality or by the educational level of men ».

Researchers suggest that the poor quality of semen can be an indicator of other underlying factors that affect both fertility and health in general. In his opinion, this could have the potential to detect diseases at the time that men undergo a semen quality analysis.

«We need to better understand the association between the quality of semen and the general health of men. However, this study suggests that we can identify subgroups of men with a deteriorated semen quality that are apparently healthy when their quality of semen is evaluated, but that they have an increased risk of developing certain diseases later in life, ”says Niels Jørgensen, another of the researchers.

The study authors write that fertility evaluations, which are usually done when men are relatively young, would be an opportunity to detect and mitigate the risks of other long -term health problems.

In this current study it was not analyzed if the poor quality of semen was associated with earlier deaths due to specific causes, such as cancer or heart disease.

Historical study

In a comment that accompanies the article, John Aitken, of the Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences of the University of Newcastle (Australia), describes it as publication «historical»And establishes the various mechanisms that could contribute to the link between the poor quality of semen and a shorter life.

Among them stands out several potential mediators of such association, including genetic defects in sex chromosomes (X or Y), a committed immune system, comorbidities, lifestyle factors and chemical pollutants capable of compromising telomeric integrity. Given the complexity of these factors, he writes, “we could ask ourselves if they are acting independently or reflect the existence of some fundamental pathological process that crosses all these epidemiological pathways.”

It suggests that a process called oxidative stress could be involved in the process. It is an imbalance in the body of molecules called “free radicals” and antioxidants, which inhibit oxidation. It is known that free radicals damage cells and influence semen quality, and it is known that oxidative stress is involved in the aging process.