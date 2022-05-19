When people are unable to work due to an illness, there is sick leave. When this absenteeism lasts a few days, it falls under short-term absenteeism, says René Voets, director of companies at Interpolis. “It concerns, for example, a flu or a severe cold.” Long-term absenteeism refers to a period of several months or years. “Consider, for example, a burnout or a disease such as cancer.”

When you’re sick, a lot can come at you. Below, experts share their answers to a few important questions about absenteeism.

Stopping pay in the event of illness is not allowed just like that, says employment lawyer Gerard Berghuis of BAASZ Advocaten. However, an employer may withhold a maximum of two days’ wages when reporting sick. This must be stated in the collective labor agreement or employment contract. The idea is that such an appointment should raise the threshold for reporting sick, so that someone still goes to work if he has a hangover or had a bad night’s sleep.”