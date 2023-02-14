Can the car go fast yes? Then you definitely have a small penis…

They say it often, don’t they? You can see from the car what kind of man (M/F/X) the owner is. Also knocks a bit. A thick RAM 1500 pick-up is usually not driven by the ladies’ hairdresser around the corner, just to get a cliché out of the mothballs.

And conversely, the tough lumberjack with a round belly, beard and tattoos usually doesn’t drive a bright pink Volkswagen Beetle convertible. Just like that, we think. But now there is also scientific evidence for it. If your car goes fast, you have a small penis.

I’m not saying say that British researchers.

Your car goes fast, so you have a small penis

Yes, it has been officially investigated. University College in London was very curious about the connection between a car that goes hard and a penis that is small and they came up with surprising results.

In total, the scientists managed to get 200 men between the ages of 18 and 74 for their research. They were asked, among other things, how much they wanted a car that could go fast. Among a lot of other questions.

Some of them were told that the average penis length worldwide is about 17 centimeters, the other men were told that the average length is 10 centimeters. And what turned out? Most men who thought they had a smaller penis than average wanted a fast car!

Small pipi not the only reason for sports car

Oh yeah. More came out though. A small penis was not the only reason for men to own a sports car. Age also played a role. Men over 29 also had a greater desire to drive a fast car than the younger men…

So let’s take a look at the editors. Who has the smallest? Seems clear to me. @wouter has a Porsche 911, @rubenpriest a Maserati GranTurismo. And our youngest servant @720s is also starting to shrink from below with its Golf GTI.

And so we immediately know why @willeme who quickly sold BMW. Didn’t suit him.

We don’t call him ‘the anaconda’ for nothing…

This article Can your car go a little fast? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#car #fast