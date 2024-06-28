Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Through TikTok, the video that resolves the doubt of many Culichis about If you can turn right when the traffic light is red in La Canasta coming from Francisco I. Madero Street.

On the TikTok account @deliveryenculiacan, a motorcyclist had a doubt when he was passing by by the Monument to Cuauhtémoc, popularly known as La Canasta.

The motorcyclist asked a traffic in Culiacán: “I want to ask you a question, you see that the traffic light is here, but many people grab it on red. Is it valid to grab it even if it is on red?”

The traffic responded that it is not valid. However, the motorcyclist tells him that many times other drivers start honking “when he is alone.”

Can you run a red light? / Photo: Capture

“When there is no circulation there, it is valid because you are taking the right and you are yielding with caution,” he explained, since you can enter by yielding.

Hence, while there is circulation, no car should be enteredbut if there is no traffic, you can take the road on the right with caution.

However, It would be an infraction if the right of way was not given.logically you have to wait to pass without hindering traffic.

