Next April 8 one of the most relevant astronomical phenomena will be experienced for Mexico, United States and Canada: the solar eclipse. One of the best destinations to witness it is Texas, But can you travel to this place after it was recently declared a “state of disaster”?

Although the eclipse will have its best point in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Texas is another excellent option to see it, as it will pass through several cities including Dallas, most of Fort Worth, Waco, Temple, most of Austin and parts of San Antonio.

In Texas, The eclipse will begin to be seen at 1:27 p.m. and will last three minutes and 47 seconds in Dallas. Partially it will begin at 12:23 p.m. and will reach its maximum point at 1:40 p.m.; The sun will return at 3:02 p.m.

Texas declares state of disaster due to solar eclipse

Kaufman Countylocated east of dallas, has taken anticipatory measures by declaring a state of disaster from April 5 to 9, in response to the expectation of a massive influx of visitors, estimated at up to 200 thousand people.

This action led by Judge Jakie Allen seeks to effectively manage the flow of people who will visit North Texas, making it the American epicenter of the solar eclipse.

The primary purpose of this declaration is to ensure the safety and well-being of both local residents and visitors during the astronomical event. Consequently, a request has been forwarded to Governor Greg Abbott to expand the measure at the state level.

The eclipse will generate significant interest in cities like Kaufman and Terrell, located in the central path of the phenomenon. In this context, Ellis County, Kaufman's neighbor, is also considering adopting similar measures to face possible contingencies.

Can you travel to Texas during the solar eclipse?

Fortunately, it will be possible to travel to the different counties in Texas where the solar eclipse will be seen, this despite the declaration of a state of disaster, since it is only a form of protection for tourists and locals in Kaufman.

Meanwhile, a series of local events are being organized in Dallas to commemorate this unique astronomical event. However, concerns about the expected volume of visitors have raised concerns among local students and faculties.

Given this, various state agencies are coordinating efforts to ensure effective emergency responses and to manage the increase in traffic, implementing measures such as the provision of equipment and the installation of road signs to direct traffic safely during the day of the eclipse.