“Bring the ball”, “give me the paw”, “run towards me”. These orders, in principle, do not match the feline character because they are not gregarious animals that follow a leader, as in the case of dogs, but the nature of cats is that of a territorial predator. Each feline is different in terms of their degree of acceptance of behavior patterns. There are several habits that can be taught through education. “Use the sandbox, not scratch the furniture, respond to their name, not climb on certain pieces of furniture and, in some cases, they can even be taught to perform little tricks such as going for the ball or giving the paw,” he mentions Nicholas Salmeronveterinarian at the Virgen del Castañar clinic in Madrid.

Dogs and cats are two very different species. They have different brains and have adapted to living with humans at different times. “The dog was the first domesticated animal, around 16,000 years ago, and the relationship with the cat dates back around 5,000 years, even the behavior of canids is more gregarious than that of felids,” says Salmerón. The vet also clarifies: “Cats are less sociable, more independent, they do not enjoy training, although they are capable of learning, in addition to not responding well to punishment or negative reinforcement.”

Each cat and dog are a world and have their own individuality, which makes them animals that can be more or less loving, more or less dependent or autonomous. “Cats, even if they are not gregarious, choose their house, who is their mother; who is the boss, who should not be angry, and who can hesitate”, continues Nicolás Salmerón, who provides a metaphor on the vital approach of dogs and felines: “The dog believes that its owner is God and that everything it needs he provides it, while the cat thinks it is God and for everything it needs it has its owner”.

What motivates the cat in education

Food is a great motivator for a dog to do something its owner asks, but not for a cat. “Most dogs for a piece of food would do real fancy things. However, kittens, by nature, do not usually enjoy large amounts of food, in addition to the fact that most of them do not like foods that they have not tried before, ”says Elena García, a veterinarian specializing in behavioral medicine. of Ethogroup and Vetbonds. She mentions another thing peculiar to cats: “They tend to be most active at dusk and at night, so motivating a cat first thing in the morning to do something can be difficult.”

With cats you have to be pragmatic, reward the behaviors that are most similar to those you are looking for and focus on practical issues such as the animal’s tolerance with respect to going to the vet to avoid stress. Abraham Fernandez Gonzalez (Getty)

It is advisable to discard expectations with cats, such as getting them to paw or chase objects to bring them back. “It is convenient to teach them certain rules of coexistence, based on the fact that the environment must be adapted to the cat so that it does what we want and then reward it with what it likes the most, such as play, attention or food,” says García. Regarding the assumption that the animal does not do what it is taught, he advises rewarding the behaviors that are most similar to those sought and focusing on practical issues such as the cat’s tolerance regarding its attendance at the vet to avoid stress and that of the people with whom you live. “We can place a sign, like a cloth on top of a table and put some prizes on it, when it is placed there we give it a prize, while we manipulate its face or legs for short periods of time, progressively, the time to touch it increases so that he becomes more tolerant and the day we have to go to the vet, we take the cloth with us”, the veterinarian Elena García mentions as an example.

Take advantage of the smell of cats for their education

Cats are very olfactory animals and through this sense it is possible to get them to develop certain behavioral habits. “If you want them not to go to a place, you can put odors that they don’t like, like vinegar or lemon,” he advises. Maria Victoria Acha from the Lardy clinic, in San Sebastián. Cats and furniture are a classic that often creates tension in coexistence at home. Cats like to perch in high places where they satisfy their predatory nature to control their territory. “If you want to prevent it from doing so, you can place a feline platform in that place so that it can climb and replace it with the furniture,” advises Acha.

Far from what is usually believed, cats do not sharpen their nails on furniture. “What they do is mark their territory with the olfactory pheromones that they have on their paw pads or they also rub their cheeks against objects to achieve the same effect, in addition to the visual mark of the scratch it is already, in itself, a territorial signal among cats”, explains the veterinarian. She offers advice to avoid it: “Place a scratching post so that you can continue satisfying that instinct in the place you have chosen or use pheromones to avoid territorial markings.”

The usual mistakes that cats make when trying to promote certain behaviors or avoid others are choosing very sophisticated scratching posts, but not placing them in the right place in the house, which should be where the cat chooses, in order to Control their territory and visually mark it. “As for fighting, yelling or punishing it with unpleasant stimuli, such as a spray with water, it only causes fear and stress in the animal, which can end up attacking the owner,” warns the expert.