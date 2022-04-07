Costanza Caracciolo decides to answer the haters, on a question about her weight, with a suggestion for all women

A perfect body is the obsession of most women and it is not the first time that the well-known faces of the web use their profiles against these wrong ideals, which often condition people’s lives. The last was the famous model Costanza Caracciolo.

Bobo Vieri’s wife shares many of the moments of her life on her official profile, even those concerning her little girl. Recently, in an exchange of questions in her Instagram Stories about her, a follower of her asked them a question that she didn’t like it very much: “Please tell us how much you weigh? Given that you are beautiful “.

Faced with the question, Costanza Caracciolo chose not to reveal her weight, but to reply: “I don’t think it’s right that my weight can be a subject of debate”.

Why ask a woman for weight? Why do you always have to be obsessed with perfection? Perhaps the question of her follower did not want to offend her at all, indeed perhaps it was just an innocent curiosity. But the wife of the famous football player decided to turn her into a suggestion aimed at all those who believe that everything on social media must be perfect.

“Actually, I don’t think that the others (the weight) should interest you either. Indeed, I advise you to take an interest in something else because thinking about weighing or comparing yourself with your favorite / person you follow or even comparing or comparing yourself to the weight of even just your friends is a great caz *** a! “

The importance of the message of Costanza Caracciolo and the other stars

A suggestion addressed above all to young girls, who too often make their weight a real one obsessioneven getting sick and taking the stars of the show business as an example.

They all have flaws and should be proud of them. Very often the stars use their social channels against the bodyshaming. They show themselves with cellulite, stretch marks, acne, to show that they too are human, imperfect and that behind a photo on social media, often, the fiction.

Emma Marrone, who was recently criticized for her legs by a reporter, launched a important message to all women, who must accept themselves for who they are. Laura Chiattiwho found herself a victim of the attacks of the haters.

Valentina Ferragni, often offended by her weight, and her vip sister Chiara Ferragni, who showed the whole world her defects. Ashley Graham, a real one paladin of bodyshaming, who is not ashamed of her body after the birth of her children. She may not be perfect, but she is still beautiful. And many many others.

The message of all these stars is the same, you shouldn’t make an obsession with what you see on social media. Every woman is beautiful with all her flaws and must learn to accept yourself and ad love herselfonly in this way will he be able to find love elsewhere as well.