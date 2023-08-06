Of Christine Brown

How long does it take to take a bath after eating? Muscles and stomach enter into “competition” but the famous three hours of digestion is required only by particularly heavy foods. And a lot depends on the effort you make in the water

Mothers, and especially grandmothers, often forbid their children and grandchildren to swim in the sea after lunch. “It must be at least three hours!” is the typical phrase that is still heard on the beach. But is it really so? Is it possible to swim in the pool after eating or not? The rule of do not swim in the sea with digestion in progress it’s a good rule, but must be interpreted intelligently and not always dogmatically.

How digestion works The reasons for such prudence are soon explained. After eating you have to digest and for this stomach and intestines have to work harderfor which they need to powerwhich they get by calling a lot blood from the circulation. In this phase there is therefore greater blood flow in the abdomen. However, if at the same time we also carry out astrenuous physical activitysuch as swimming or playing tennis or soccer, for example muscles will want their share of blood to continue at best in sporting activity. What happens then? Trivially muscles and digestive system enter into “competition” to grab the blood which, with its components, provides the energy needed to complete the tasks: digest and swim. See also In the Marche region, a health care network for advanced heart failure

What if muscles and stomach compete The consequences of this competition can be different. Stomach and intestines are slow (hence the fateful phrase: «Your digestion stops!»). And this happens particularly if you enter cold waterwith a quick thermal shock. Due to the abrupt change in external temperature, the blood flow to the stomach decreases during digestion because blood is drawn to the peripheral areas of the body to maintain basal temperatureand this process can slow or block digestion resulting in congestion.

If you swim or engage in strenuous activity in the water, they may be i muscles that do not respond well to impulses and even reflexes become slow: so we will lose the tennis or soccer match. But between the two litigants (stomach and muscles) there is a third who could suffer from this war to the death: the brain. In fact, he too could run a little short of the precious red liquid. The result is that you can lose consciousnessand if this happens in the water you can even drown.

How to adjust without risking How should we adjust then in real life? What has been explained applies in particular when you dive into fairly cold water, in the sea, but also in lakes or rivers. Or if you drink one ice cold drink just before entering the water. See also Atopic dermatitis, if you (re) know it: there are effective remedies

If, on the other hand, you bathe in warm waterwhere you touch and you do moderate efforts, perhaps only after drinking a fruit juice or eating a slice of watermelon can you bathe with peace of mind. “A healthy person has enough blood to keep all parts of the body in perfect working order after a normal meal if you take a few strokes,” he says. Gianfranco Beltrami, sports doctor, vice president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation. “Diverso is real swimming training, with demanding physical activity,” he adds. After all, professional and amateur athletes never eat a complete lunch before intense training or a competition, precisely to avoid interference between intense physical activity and digestion.

Never enter the hot water «In any case, it should be kept in mind – underlines Beltrami – that immersion in water must in any case be gradual: if you are overheated, in fact, the risk is syncope from thermal shock (hydrocution), which can generate vagal crises (problem in the functionality of the vagus nerve which causes a reduction in heart rate and a drop in pressure, ed) with fainting in water». See also From pluripotent stem cells hope for diabetes and future 'insulin free'

What to eat A copious meal, rich in proteins and fats and associated with intense efforts can, on the other hand, cause nausea and vomiting, while foods rich in carbohydrates are fine, those that athletes who compete in competitions also take during the race. swimming bottom, often in very cold waters and with a heavy effort. On the other hand, alcohol should be absolutely avoided, as it is statistically related to drowning episodes. According to research done in the United States, 41% of drownings in California are related to alcohol.

Digestion times Ultimately, common sense is needed. Bathing in the sea or in the pool is certainly to be avoided after a wedding dinner, in any case. If instead they wear out carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables and in the water no excessive effort is made the bath can also be done immediately without running any risks. The three hours of digestion are required only by particularly heavy foods. To regulate, on average it takes 20 minutes for the complete digestion of a fruit juice; 30-40 minutes for fruits and vegetables; about an hour for fish, fresh cheeses and carbohydrates; 3 to 5 hours for a beefsteak and aged cheeses; over 5 hours for pork.