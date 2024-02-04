This custom Jeep is more than just an old truck, it's a portal to the late '70s and '80s.

Admittedly, I never experienced the '80s myself. So the image created is mainly hearsay and how it is portrayed in the films and series. Especially with American series you get a kind of stereotypical image. Also many people who have the eighties have survived say that one theme stood out: the theme was brown.

Brown Jeep

Well, brown, also beige, red, gold and many warm colors played a role. In any case, if you were to ask someone who thinks in stereotypes what the '80s were like, you could sum it all up in this 1980 Jeep Cherokee.

JeepHeritage Cherokee

Apart from all that, it is a cool device anyway, this Jeep Cherokee 'Golden Hawk' by JeepHeritage. The color scheme was not chosen by chance, fully knowing what people did and do with Jeeps. These are 'desert colours'. Sand, beige and red rocks, you get the idea. All this based on a 'real' old Jeep Cherokee three-door, which has been completely restored.

You could even call it a restomod, but it has actually all remained fairly original. JeepHeritage can provide you with this generation of Cherokee with the well-known HEMI V8 from Dodge. Or add a manual transmission. Instead, the mechanical components have not been modified. So the engine is still the original AMC 360 V8, about 5.9 liters in size. In 1980 that meant a very nice 200 hp. The only thing JeepHeritage has adjusted to this engine is that there multi point injection has been added. A little more modern, but still the old roaring V8 as a basis. Everything else has been taken apart, overhauled and screwed back together, so this Jeep is like new.

That also applies to the interior of the Jeep Cherokee Golden Hawk, where perhaps the most time-sensitive item is that brown plastic dashboard. The chairs have been reupholstered with material from Levi's, to add another 80s trend.

You would say that this Cherokee has been put together for a customer and that JeepHeritage only refers you to the page where you can have your own Cherokee, Wrangler, Wagoneer or other old Jeep rebuilt, but if we understand correctly, this Golden Hawk is also still available. buy. That's going to cost you $195,000. That's a lot for an old Jeep.

This article Can you summarize the '80s in one car? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#summarize #3980s #car