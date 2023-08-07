Jumper cables and your spare wheel are parts of your car that you would rather never use. In both cases there is something wrong and you may have to think about how it all worked again. According to the ANWB flat tires and battery problems are the most common problems with EVs. We assume you know how a wheel change works, but what about restarting an EV? For example, can you start an electric car with jumper cables?

We put this question to ANWB car expert, Pieter de Porto. He has once had a call for an electric car that was stranded. ‘The fast charger is just a bit further than expected. It’s stupid, but it happens and we are prepared for it,” says De Porto. According to him, you can use jumper cables in all types of cars – combustion engine, electric, hybrid and hydrogen.

Starting an electric car with jumper cables

You can use jumper cables to start an EV with another EV. What is not possible is starting a petrol car by connecting jumper cables to an electric car. Otherwise it is possible. There are some snags to using jumper cables with an EV. ‘Often the 12-volt battery is not where you would expect. Then it is mounted under the back seat, or in the trunk. So it’s not always as easy as it seems,’ says the ANWB’s car expert.

De Porto warns motorists who want to start a car with jumper cables on their own. ‘Do you want to help someone? Then look for the starting aids in the manual. Find the bolts with the plus and minus, put the jumper cables on them and start the car. However, it is not recommended to do it yourself unless you are knowledgeable and calm. A mistake is easily made, so you have to pay close attention.’

Advice from the ANWB

For example, in a hurry you can reverse the plus and minus and cause a short circuit. ‘In addition, the tricky thing about cars is that the bodywork can be used as a minus. Manufacturers like this, but as soon as you hit the body, you have a short circuit. So everything is a minus,’ says De Porto.

According to De Porto, there is also a safer option than jumper cables to get your electric car running again: ‘The safest way is to remove the 12-volt battery, charge it and put it back in full. It may take five to eight hours to charge it, but there’s no chance of making a mistake.’