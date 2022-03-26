Becoming successful at work: countless books have been written about it, endless methods have been devised for it. But which tips work in practice, and which advice should you ignore? Author and speaker Mirjam Wiersma examines various success strategies. This time: leave a toxic work environment

The discovery of fraud at law firm Pels Rijcken recently led to the closure of the entire notary branch of this large firm. In the wake of this turbulence, reports came out about an unsavory work culture at the company, where there would be shouting and discrimination.

Is this by definition a toxic work environment? In any case, it doesn’t make you warm, but that’s not an answer yet. Because can you shine in this environment, or is he poisoning you? Perhaps you are the driving force behind the new culture and you will be given all the space to play a hero role in it. To determine whether an environment is toxic, it is always a question of whether this environment helps or hinders you to achieve your goals.

Spa red with a straw

A large prestigious law firm on the Zuidas is the setting of the novel The Hours Factory, written by an ambitious college student who gave up her job at a large law firm after two years to do something completely different. Of course, any resemblance to reality is purely coincidental.

Yet the book turned out to be very recognizable for her former colleagues, according to the author.

Yet the book turned out to be very recognizable for her former colleagues, according to the author. Having to be available on weekends, hitting spa reds with a straw for your patron, and struggling with impossible deadlines. If it all worked out, your cartridge throws the potion away and returns your work full of red stripes. That’s not really a motivating work environment.





A toxic work environment is not only found in large offices with lawyers and notaries. After the suicide of an Amsterdam firefighter last year, people described a work climate that one describes as jokes that you have to be able to tolerate and the other as a culture of bullying. The suicide would be the fourth in eight years with this fire brigade and at least three of the four would have involved bullying.

It is difficult to say whether this working climate was the reason for the suicide; other factors also play a role. You might also wonder why someone – if it’s that bad – doesn’t look for another job. The person involved had always wanted to work for the fire service, it was his childhood dream. And you don’t give up that easily.

Do what you like

Leaving is not easy anyway. How often as a speaker at large organizations have I not heard from employees that it is so special that I do what I like. They would also like to, but then they start talking about the mortgage discount, ‘the uncertainty of owning your own company’ and there are many other reasons why such a step is not for them.



Quote

If you can only come up with arguments why you couldn’t leave, then you know yourself that you are wrong here, right?

Isn’t that actually the answer to the question when a work environment is toxic for you? When you are (almost) always reluctant to go to work – whether that is because you feel that you are being bullied, there is a bad relationship between (some) colleagues or that you find your work boring – and only but you can come up with arguments why you couldn’t leave, then you know yourself that you are wrong, right?

That is not going to be an environment in which you will achieve great results and feel good. The difficulty is to act. For the author of The Hours Factory In any case, taking the step has paid off. She now works as a writer, trainer and speaker.





