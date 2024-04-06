If there is one brand that can give a masterclass in 'How do I get rid of my cheap image', it is Kia. And yes, we already reveal the answer to the question in the title. The brand that once sold cars such as the Pride and the first Rio now knows how to find customers for a huge SUV costing almost 70,000 euros. But we don't think we in Europe are ready to leave a Mercedes S-class for this K9.

For those who are not yet clear: the car in the images above is the Kia K9. This business sedan is sold in its home country of South Korea. Connoisseurs will probably have already seen that it is a so-called tiger nosegrille wears. This is a characteristic of Kia, but it is not difficult to recognize elements of Audi or Mercedes in the flagship. After all, a stately business sedan quickly crawls in that direction.

The K9 is not expensive, but it would have no chance here

The interesting thing is the price: the entry-level costs around 41,000 euros. The problem is that the V6 engines in the Netherlands would undoubtedly provide a big boost in BPM, which would virtually sideline it here. A battleship without hybrid helpers? With a bit of bad luck, it will even be more expensive than a BMW 7-series or Mercedes S-class.

The most expensive version of the K9, with a turbo V6, 370 hp and all-wheel drive, costs just under 60,000 euros in South Korea. For that money, there are probably some people who would want to get in the back. The entry-level model has 315 hp and rear-wheel drive. The K9 recently underwent a facelift and received a slightly different grille and useful features such as USB-C ports. The 19-inch wheels are also new.

Furthermore, the Kia K9 gets a handy function called After Blow. This is not a revitalizing feature for after an evening of ADE, but something that dries the air conditioning ducts after the car has been parked. By keeping these ducts dry, mold will not form in the air conditioning system. No unpleasant odors in the car, which seems to us to be a great invention to implement in the rest of the Kia range.