There are plenty of trains from Schiphol to all of the Netherlands, but there is still nothing better than being picked up after a long flight. Except that you have to tell your jet-lagged head how much fun it was. If you manage to get someone to pick you up at the airport in Amsterdam, can this person wait for you at the Kiss & Ride? Or does he have to go to the parking garage?

Above the Kiss & Ride are signs that warn you of the parking ban that applies there and the 110 euro fine that you risk. A spokesperson clearly tells TopGear: ‘The drop off at Schiphol is exclusively intended for quickly dropping off passengers. It is not permitted to use this zone to pick up travellers. Offenders risk a fine.’

And if you do it secretly?

We just wonder: can you also make a distinction between dropping off and picking up in the case of a parking ban? We understand that Schiphol wants you to park your car in P1 for a while and not occupy the Kiss & Ride to pick someone up. But can you really get a fine if you pick someone up? That remains to be seen.

We asked lawyer and traffic psychologist Herbert Korbee. ‘A Kiss & Ride sign gives you the opportunity to stop your car briefly to drop someone off’, he says. ‘So Schiphol is strictly speaking right that that is the intention of that sign. However, it is not a prohibition sign in itself, so it is difficult to maintain that picking up in the same way would not be allowed. A nice case for a judge.’

Why are there eyes above the Kiss & Ride?

In 2006, there was an interesting study by the University of Newcastle. If you got a coffee there, you had to put money in a jar, but not everyone did that. The study showed that if there was a picture of stern looking eyes above the jar, people would be more likely to put some money in the jar honestly. We suspected that this is also the case at Schiphol.

The spokesperson said: ‘We have changed the signage on the drop-off zone to provide a clearer message to users. This was particularly important in view of the May holidays, when we expect a peak in travel. The previous signs were more informative in nature.’

Apparently the informative signs didn’t work well enough: ‘The new “eye signs” are stricter and are designed to attract attention more quickly. By using eyes on the signs, we hope that they are more striking and will be noticed more quickly by users.’ They certainly stand out.