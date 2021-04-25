It is interesting to see how the comparison between platforms has given prominence to services and now we turn to compare Xbox Game Pass and Play at Home on Playstation (or Playstation Now, which is the most common). The comparison between consoles is one of the topics that we will find more than often in this world of video games. The question is whether you can really compare Xbox Game Pass and Play at Home from Playstation. Well, although the Xbox vs Playstation comparison is still valid. Now it is the turn of the services.

When you mention Xbox Game Pass today, you are talking about how much the industry has changed. On the one hand, the fact that Xbox no longer pretends to be just a console but an ecosystem, and that is why it is not only committed to offering the best dedicated hardware, but also multiple ways to play and access Xbox as a platform, is one of the results that started with Phil Spencer and his idea of ​​creating a service to access video games.

But it seems that Playstation does not want to be left behind. With both Playstation Now and Play at Home, Sony is looking for ways to compete with the Xbox Game Pass. And although both must be considered, in this report I will focus on what Play at Home means and the games that they have given to their users compared to a service like Xbox Game Pass. Especially since there is an industry renewal issue that Microsoft is betting on but not Sony through these services.

Can you really compare Xbox Game Pass and Play at Home from Playstation?

The Covid-19 pandemic has been going on for more than a year and the last 12 months. And although it has had moments where it seems to have seen some light, there is still no clear idea of ​​when it will end. Within this framework, video games have gone from being in popular and even medical opinion, from a possible addiction to a way to recreate yourself at home and stay healthy. And the truth is that if we look at the sales side, the pandemic has been a good time for video games, generating millionaire profits.

The Xbox Game Pass has become the best service these days of videogames in history, both for users and for publishers and studios who decide to put their games on it. The advantage that this service has taken over others that try to be similar has been incredible. To the point that apparently Playstation has been changing its initial position that a service like this made no sense, trying to create its own model to compete, in which they say, if it will include other types of entertainment.

The Play at Home initiative is not properly an Xbox Game Pass competition. As a program, it was launched to offer a set of free games to Playstation players, which they can claim and make part of their game library. The initiative is part of the measures adopted by Sony for these times of pandemic. The first games offered by this service were Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. In his last announcement, it was 9 games games.

The comparison

So can you really compare Xbox Game Pass and Play at Home from Playstation? Being the Play at Home games totally free, they obey a Completely different model from the one proposed by the Xbox Game Pass. You have to have clear accounts: the Xbox Game Pass is a sales platform. It is not a Netflix. And this means that although the games are available there for players to download and play, the purpose of the service is for them to be purchased, serving as an exhibition window.

The Xbox Game Pass has been shown to improve video game sales. And although initially it was thought that this was mainly for indies like Descenders, who have publicly recognized the good treatment they got for having their game on Xbox Game Pass, with the arrival of Outriders on the day of its launch, a new reality has been seen , and it is that Microsoft’s star service has positioned the game to the point of being one of the best selling and most played on Xbox.

Play at Home, on the other hand, by giving the games totally free to the players, the message is completely opposite of Xbox Game Pass. It’s about giving away games. And giving away implies that you will not buy them any more. This, of course, impacts the content that can be given, as this will be financed by Playstation, whether it is by agreements or if it is by themselves. And it will not report any benefits in the medium or long term for developers, beyond an initial initial agreement.

And Playstation Now?

Xbox Game Pass skyrocketed in popularity in 2019 with great triple A games coming to the catalog, which already had very good games since then. Long-awaited games like The Outer Worlds launched on day one on the platform, along with Microsoft’s own exclusives like Gears 5. Microsoft releases its Day One games on Xbox Game Pass. It has also made numerous agreements with third parties, such as Square Enix or Sega, to have complete sagas. Or better yet EA Play. The catalog of the service at this time exceeds 350 games.

When it comes to games on PS Now, on the other hand, there are more available, but it is arguably quantity over quality. New titles from the PS2, PS3 and PS4 generations are added to its library of over 800 games each month and include blockbusters such as Sony exclusives The Last of Us and Horizon: Zero Dawn. But unlike Xbox Game Pass, the first parties do not appear on the first day. If they are matched on sale, what Xbox Game Pass offers is a more intuitive platform, and a constantly flowing catalog.

But above all, Xbox Game Pass has positioned itself in such a way in the industry that it can offer important Triple A games in its catalog, allowing them to achieve greater sales, and therefore receiving more support from third parties. This means that currently the Microsoft service has 37 titles optimized for Xbox Series X / S, a number that will continue to grow. While PS Now doesn’t have any for PS5. In addition, the Xbox Game Pass is also competitive in price and on offer.

