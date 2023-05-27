It is the dream of many car enthusiasts: to find a car at the junkyard that is just a bit too good to let go and take it home for next to nothing. Undoubtedly put there by an owner who didn’t really know what he had in his hands. But can you still save this car, or is a car definitively doomed as soon as it is scrapped?

Incidentally, in practice it will rarely happen that a car just ends up on the scrapyard. Even the wrecks listed on websites such as Schadeautos.nl often still have a valid license plate. These are sold and (sometimes abroad) repaired. They often do have a WOK report, but it expires after a re-inspection.

Can you reregister a scrap car?

Whether you can save a car from scrap depends on how far it is. When someone brings a car to the scrap yard, the license plate gets the status ‘scrapping’. At that point, the car can still be saved. You then have to make the car technically completely in order and then you can visit the RDW for a re-inspection. If everything is in order, you will get the old license plate back.

So ‘catching’ is not allowed

According to the RDW, there should be no ‘ambiguity about the identity of the vehicle’. The chassis number must not be missing and must not have been tampered with. Otherwise you will get thieves to steal a car and transfer the chassis numbers from a scrap car. Then suddenly they have a legal model again. On paper then.

A destroyed car may not be registered

Once a demolition company has issued a ‘certificate of destruction’, re-registration is no longer possible. Even if the bodywork is completely intact, but the company has issued the certificate, then you are out of luck. So make sure you know the status of the license plate before you start fantasizing about what you want to do with a scrap car.

Not all scrap companies will sell you a car

Sometimes there are suddenly far too beautiful cars at dismantling companies. For example, there were no less than 21 Toyota Supras just across the border that were actually in top condition. Unfortunately, these were pre-production models and the wrecking company had signed a contract with Toyota in which they promised not to sell the cars. So even if you find a gem, you may not always buy it.